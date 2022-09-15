Collingwood, Ont. man identified as victim of deadly Meaford collision

Provincial police in Grey Bruce released the identity of a man killed in a collision late last week.

Grey Bruce OPP officers say Garnet Walker, 45, of Collingwood, Ont., died following the single-vehicle crash on Grey County Road 29 in Meaford on Fri., Sept. 9.

Police reported the collision happened when a pickup truck left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Officers are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

A GoFundMe campaign initiated by "a close friend of Garnet's" has been set up to help support his daughter's post-secondary education.

The campaign surpassed its $5,000 goal, raising nearly $8,500 to date.

"Whether it be in the workplace, on any sports field or watching him Captaining the Red Dragon out on Georgian Bay, he will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him," reads the obituary posted on Fawcett Funeral Homes website.

The obituary notes a Celebration of Life is planned for Sat., Sept. 17 in Collingwood.