Collingwood Ont.'s new Awen' Waterplay splash pad opens

Collingwood's First Nation-themed splash pad opens this weekend.

After the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit inspection was completed on Aug. 15, the Awen' Waterplay will open for public access Aug. 26.

Led by Dr. Duke Redbird and recognizing what the Awen' Gathering Place means to the community, the Awen' Waterplay represents the Indigenous understanding of the water cycle, featuring jets that emulate condensation (clouds), precipitation, and rushing groundwater.

"I would like to congratulate the design and construction team on not just bringing a splash pad to Collingwood but ensuring that the Awen' Waterplay was designed to compliment the Awen' Gathering Place and share an Indigenous perspective on the value of water and how it connects all living things," says Deputy Mayor Tim Fryer.

The waterfall is the signature feature of the Awen', on the uppermost of three levels of play, and it features a backdrop of an original work of art provided through a collaboration of Dr. Redbird with his late son, Jay Bell Redbird.

The artwork is of an Indigenous Thunderbird, among the most powerful spiritual beings in Anishinaabe creation narratives. Thunderbirds (Animkiig) maintain a unique, protective relationship with the Anishinaabe people and serve the practical task of commanding storm clouds and bringing much-needed rain.

The Awen' Waterplay will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the restroom open from 8 a.m. until dusk.