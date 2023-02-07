Collingwood OPP arrest senior on child pornography charges

A Clarksburg senior has been arrested on child pornography charges.

After a three-month-long investigation, a 69-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 2.

He was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of accessing child pornography.

"Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to children on the internet," said Det. Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon, with the Ontario Provincial Police's Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

"We, as parents and community members, must know who our children are interacting with online. These offenders are very manipulative and use technology to access children, even though they may be in another city or country," Hanlon said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized containing child sexual abuse material.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.