Collingwood OPP bust pair with cache of drugs and weapons in the car

A Raglan Street road-side stop netted officers a cache of drugs and weapons.

Collingwood OPP arrested two individuals at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, after finding the contents of the car contained a stash of cash, drugs and weapons.

The pair's illegal drug collection contained fentanyl, psilocybin, cocaine, cannabis, as well as Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, and a spring-loaded knife.

Police charged a 35-year-old Kingston man with possession of drugs and weapons.

Police also charged a 32-year-old woman from the Blue Mountains with possession of a stolen credit card, possession of proceeds of a crime, as well as driving without a licence.