iHeartRadio

Collingwood OPP bust pair with cache of drugs and weapons in the car


Two people were charged with drugs and weapons offences by Collingwood OPP on Nov. 2, 2022. Nov. 8, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

A Raglan Street road-side stop netted officers a cache of drugs and weapons.

Collingwood OPP arrested two individuals at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, after finding the contents of the car contained a stash of cash, drugs and weapons.

The pair's illegal drug collection contained fentanyl, psilocybin, cocaine, cannabis, as well as Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, and a spring-loaded knife.

Police charged a 35-year-old Kingston man with possession of drugs and weapons. 

Police also charged a 32-year-old woman from the Blue Mountains with possession of a stolen credit card, possession of proceeds of a crime, as well as driving without a licence.

12