Collingwood OPP lay over 30 charges following armed robbery in Wellington Township

OPP have laid more than 30 charges in Collingwood, connected to an armed robbery outside of the region Saturday.

The arrests were connected to an armed robbery that took place at a residence in Centre Wellington Township, near Belwood Lake.

The investigation led officers to conduct a search warrant at a residence on Second Street in Collingwood.

Police arrested five people and seized numerous substances and a firearm. Five people between the ages of 22 and 32 face over 30 charges related to the possession of the firearm and possession and/or trafficking of controlled substances.

Two of the parties taken into custody were from Collingwood, one from Vaughan and one from Mississauga. They are scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Monday.