Collingwood OPP seize fentanyl, warn the dangers of drug use
The Ontario Provincial Police laid multiple drug trafficking charges on the same day they responded to several calls involving people believed to have overdosed on fentanyl.
On Wednesday, Collingwood OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a dog park on Second Street.
When officers arrived, they found a female in the vehicle and a large amount of suspected fentanyl.
Police seized the fentanyl as well as cocaine and cash and placed the accused under arrest.
The 35-year-old female from Collingwood has been charged with:
· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)
· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl)
· Possession of Proceeds of Crime
This arrest occurred the same day the OPP responded to numerous complaints of fentanyl overdoses, where officers and other emergency services needed to administer naloxone to save those individuals.
OPP would like to warn the public of the dangers of fentanyl as well as other street drugs.
More information can be found here.
