Collingwood OPP unveil new Pride chairs

As pride festivities continue throughout the month, the local LGBTQ+ community got a strong showing of support from local law enforcement.

On Thursday, officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP unveiled two Muskoka pride chairs painted in rainbow colours.

The chairs will be put on display whenever Pride events take place. The boards for the two services came together to make the project possible, with the painting done by recruits.

It's one of many actions in recognition of June being Pride month.