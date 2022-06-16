Collingwood OPP unveil new Pride chairs
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
As pride festivities continue throughout the month, the local LGBTQ+ community got a strong showing of support from local law enforcement.
On Thursday, officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP unveiled two Muskoka pride chairs painted in rainbow colours.
The chairs will be put on display whenever Pride events take place. The boards for the two services came together to make the project possible, with the painting done by recruits.
It's one of many actions in recognition of June being Pride month.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown HamiltonFire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid moreThe soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variantsOn Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
-
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigenous Peoples MonthHosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.
-