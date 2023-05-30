Collingwood purse snatcher sentenced to 6 years behind bars

A 34-year-old man who admitted to robbing a Collingwood senior in 2019 was sentenced on Tuesday.

Marion Fenwick, 86, died after surgery to replace the hip she injured during the purse snatching four years ago.

Fenwick was walking home when Caleb Burgler approached on a bike and grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground.

Burgler later turned himself in after police released images of him on a bike.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder and ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

The Crown had asked the judge for a seven-year sentence, while the defence requested between four and a half and five years.

The judge sentenced Burgler to six years less pre-sentencing time in custody, plus probation.

He has 16 months and 18 days left to serve behind bars.