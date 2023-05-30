Collingwood purse snatcher sentenced to 6 years behind bars
A 34-year-old man who admitted to robbing a Collingwood senior in 2019 was sentenced on Tuesday.
Marion Fenwick, 86, died after surgery to replace the hip she injured during the purse snatching four years ago.
Fenwick was walking home when Caleb Burgler approached on a bike and grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground.
Burgler later turned himself in after police released images of him on a bike.
He was initially charged with second-degree murder and ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.
The Crown had asked the judge for a seven-year sentence, while the defence requested between four and a half and five years.
The judge sentenced Burgler to six years less pre-sentencing time in custody, plus probation.
He has 16 months and 18 days left to serve behind bars.
-
Surgery levels not up to pre-pandemic levels at Grand River HospitalThe number of surgeries being done at Grand River Hospital (GRH) still isn't near what it was before the pandemic.
-
London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the weekSunny, hot and dry conditions remains in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apologyPride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for OttawaEnvironment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
-
'A sport of cruelty': Ex-conservation officers against Ontario hunting dog expansionTwo former Ontario conservation officers are imploring the province to reverse plans to expand a sport that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
-
Mayoral hopefuls face off in debate co-hosted by Toronto Star, United Way, TMUSix of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
BMO donates $2 million to The Royal to help fund depression treatmentsThe Royal is receiving $2 million dollars from BMO, in the single-largest corporate gift made to the hospital in its history.
-
Beware the angry birds near the Rideau CanalNesting red-winged blackbirds are back in Ottawa, another sign spring has returned. But people running near the Rideau Canal say they've been hit by a wave of unexpected attacks.