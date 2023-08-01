Collingwood receives $1 million donation for affordable housing

A Collingwood developer has donated $1 million to help address the town’s affordable housing efforts.

John Welton, president of Sunvale Homes, said he’s been visiting Collingwood since 1964, and now that he is in a position to help, he wants to give back.

“We’re going through a building boom up here, and we understand that some people are priced out of the market, and it’s the leading issue that’s been discussed for years. We had the chance to do something, and we wanted to take it,” said Welton.

He said Collingwood is in a transition where last year, the town estimated their population has grown by 26 per cent since 2016. A boom that only increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

“A lot of people have left the GTA, and so that’s caused unique pressures up here for the resort communities around here and for the employers in town,” said Welton.

The Town of Collingwood said they are thankful for the donation to its affordable housing initiative for moderate-income earners.

“The million-dollar contribution is a substantial amount of money. It’s coming into our reserves. Then as we move forward with our master plan and try to initiate some of the steps that are suggested, we’ll have those funds to rely on,” said Tim Fryer, Collingwood deputy mayor.

Officials with the town said they believe the housing issue won’t be a quick fix despite their reserves of close to $2 million.

A public meeting will be held on Aug. 15, where the initial strategic options for Collingwood’s next affordable housing efforts will be proposed and presented by the town’s consultant, followed by about six weeks of public feedback before things are finalized for the 2024 budget.