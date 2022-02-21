Collingwood's 'Art of Winter' festival returns
The Town of Collingwood is celebrating The Art of Winter this week with free outdoor activities for kids and their families.
Starting Monday until Feb. 27, anyone in the community is welcome to visit Central Park to share their love of winter.
The activities range from skating to snowman making, snowshoeing, arts and crafts stations and more.
Collingwood Culture and Events manager Karen Cubitt says the festival will encourage residents to embrace the snowy season as a canvas for creativity, activity and connectivity.
"The idea is just to come on outside even though it's winter. We still want you to be active. We want you to still be creative, there's lots of recourses around us," Cubitt says.
The event will run all week.
For more information or to register for activities, click here.
