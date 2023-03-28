Collingwood's Grain Terminals redevelopment plans are in the works

On Monday, residents in Collingwood got their first look at the proposed vision for the $2 million revitalization of the iconic 100-year-old grain terminals.

Developers released details for Collingwood's historic grain elevators, which have been a staple at the waterfront since 1929.

Streetcar Developments Inc and Dream Unlimited Corp were selected to redevelop the terminals. Each presented their vision for the Terminals and surrounding lands on Heritage Drive, Millennium Park, and the spit.

Some highlights from the proposal include building a hotel in the grain elevator silo area, a restaurant, an event space, and adding a residential component to the east of the terminals.

The master plan will also see the surrounding waterfront space completely resurfaced, adding a more walkable area and constructing a new marina space.

"We are excited to partner with the Town of Collingwood to implement a visionary plan for the spit and to stabilize the iconic terminal building so it can remain a Collingwood landmark for decades to come," said Les Mallins, president of Streetcar Developments.

"Our team's involvement extends well beyond the development and construction of this project. With our hotel, we become a fully aligned operating partner with the Town in perpetuity, ensuring the spit remains an all-season attraction for the community and visitors alike. We look forward to working with the community to bring this important landmark back to life," Mallins added.

Collingwood Mayor Yvonne Hamlin said in a press release that the community has waited decades to see a vision for the future of the grain terminals.

"The possibilities presented today provide a clear path to a transformative repurposing of the terminals for public and private uses. This proposal will revitalize the entire spit with improved access for boaters, cyclists, swimmers, and anyone who wants to enjoy a day at the waterfront. I look forward to working with the community, Streetcar and Dream as this project moves ahead," she said.

The next step in this historical redevelopment is the finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding.

A comprehensive public engagement and consultation process is scheduled to commence this summer.