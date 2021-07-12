Collingwood's 'Rock and Rumble' offers a unique concert experience for music lovers

You can enjoy drive-in concerts in Collingwood this week.

Organized by the Collingwood Summer Music Festival, the "Rock and Rumble" event offers a means to enjoy live music in a pandemic safe way.

Similar to a drive-in movie, music lovers can enjoy a concert from the comfort of a vehicle as artists' performances are streamed onto a big screen nightly, from July 10 to 16.

This year's setlist includes a wide array of artists, including Juno and Grammy-nominated musicians, Indigenous artists and two acclaimed poets.

There will be free musical activities for preschoolers on Sunday during the day, starting at 10 a.m. There will be a screening of the Canadian Screen Award Winner movie "Rumble: The Indians Who Shaped the World in the evening."

All drive-in events are taking place at the New Life Church in Collingwood. Event information and ticket purchase can be found here.