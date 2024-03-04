Collingwood school targeted by vandals 6x spurring OPP investigation
CTVNews.ca Barrie Journalist
Kim Phillips
St. Mary's School in Collingwood has been targeted half a dozen times by vandals, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the person(s) responsible.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board says the Saunders Street school was vandalized four times in December and again in January and February.
The vandal(s) broke entrance windows at the southwest corner of the building on each occasion.
The board confirmed there was no damage inside the school.
According to police, the windows were broken when the school was closed.
They ask anyone with information on the incidents to contact Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their livesA couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. womanIt was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.