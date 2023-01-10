Collingwood scores big with hockey players' Secret Dream Gap Tour

A hockey game of epic female proportions will soon be played on a rink near you.

More than 40 Olympic hockey players will take to the ice at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena in Collingwood on Jan. 21 and 22 as part of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) Secret Dream Gap Tour.

"I actually can't put into words how great this is," said Ivy Leishman Martin, president of the Collingwood Girls' Hockey Association.

"To bring the height of those elite athletes to this town is amazing."

Currently, Leishman Martin says the Collingwood teams must travel to Toronto to see professional women play hockey.

"This will drive passion in our girls and allow them to see what they're capable of," Leishman Martin said.

The Collingwood Girls' Hockey Association was started by Leishman Martin and Craig Hammond six years ago.

They had zero funds in the bank and were gifted jerseys with a former league's lightning logo on the front to offer their teams.

Now with 30 girls in the U11 team, another 20 in the U7 and 22 in the U9, the prospect of hosting the likes of Olympic gold medalists Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse is energizing.

The event only came about because the Collingwood team sent an invitation to the PWHPA when their schedule for the Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in Owen Sound was announced.

"We received a random email and thought maybe we could play one of the four games in Collingwood," said PWHPA spokesperson and Olympian Jayna Hefford.

As it turned out, they are playing three of the four Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada games in Collingwood.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is returning for its 23rd year on Jan 21 and 22 in a 14.5-hour marathon of hockey in Harrison Park in Owen Sound.

Both the towns and communities have thrown their support behind the Secret Dream Gap tour, so 80 players across four teams – half of them Olympians – will skate onto the Eddie Bush arena and give young hockey players something to dream about.