Collingwood Summer Music Festival offers a unique concert experience for music lovers

You can enjoy drive-in concerts in Collingwood this week.

The Collingwood Summer Music Festival offers a means to enjoy live music in a pandemic safe way.

Similar to a drive-in movie, music lovers can enjoy a live concert from the comfort of a vehicle as artists' performances are streamed onto a big screen nightly, from July 10 to 16.

This year's setlist includes various artists, including Juno and Grammy-nominated classical musicians and Indigenous artists, along with two acclaimed poets.

This past weekend's opening events included a PopOpera, free musical activities for preschoolers and a screening of the Canadian Screen Award Winner movie "Rumble: The Indians Who Shaped the World in the evening."

All remaining drive-in events are taking place at the New Life Church in Collingwood.

Event information and ticket purchase can be found here.