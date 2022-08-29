iHeartRadio

Collingwood van crash sends man by air ambulance to hospital in London

image.png

Police in Collingwood are also investigating a serious crash that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of Grey County Road 40 and Grey County Road 2 around noon.

Police say a minivan and sedan crashed into each other.

One person was airlifted to a London area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the others involved only had minor injuries.

12