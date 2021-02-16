A pickup truck mounted a snowbank and smashed into the porch of a house in Orillia after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday.

Orillia OPP says a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Colborne and Patrick streets, causing the crash.

They say a vehicle went through the intersection, hitting the other. The impact of the collision forced the truck onto the front lawn and into the house.

Police say there were only minor injuries reported from the incident. No one was taken to the hospital.

Officers charged one driver with a red light violation.