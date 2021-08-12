Collision at Lasalle Extension roundabout sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries
CTV News Northern Ontario Digital Content Producer
Jay Baxter
The roadway is now open after a two-car collision at the Lasalle Extension roundabout rerouted traffic for a short time Thursday afternoon.
Sudbury police say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Photos from the scene show a two-vehicle collision with traffic being redirected from the area.
UPDATE - ROAD OPEN - LASALLE EXT - correction to original tweet, two vehicles involved. Both vehicles have been towed and the road is now open in both directions. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/gxvUA51JNO— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) August 12, 2021
Greater Sudbury Fire Services could not be immediately reached for comment but Sudbury police reported the collision a short time later on their official twitter page.
-
Sask. doctor wants mandatory masks in schools during Delta-led 4th waveA Regina infectious disease doctor wants the province and school divisions to mandate masks and other COVID-19 precautions for everyone in schools until young kids have the ability to get vaccinated.
-
Public health advocates slam appointment of business leader and Shandro backer to AHS boardConcerns are being expressed about a recent appointment to the board of Alberta Health Services by public health advocates.
-
‘It doubled’: Alberta power bills soaring along with the temperaturesSoaring temperatures this summer have had Albertans cranking up the air conditioning, and power bill.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Kelowna care homesThree more care homes in Kelowna are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, Interior Health announced Thursday.
-
Cape Breton election candidates targeted by anonymous campaign attacksCandidates for the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives (PC) and New Democratic Party (NDP) spoke out Thursday about anonymous attack flyers against sitting MLAs in Sydney-Membertou and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.
-
Long road ahead for Barrie residents displaced by tornadoIt's been a month since the EF2 tornado ripped through southeast Barrie.
-
VicPD looking to identify 3 men connected to vandalism of Capt. Cook statueVictoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.
-
Federal funds for Sault Ste. Marie trailsA series of trails in and around Sault Ste. Marie will be seeing some improvements as part of Federal Government funding for Trans-Canada Trail enhancements.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce extends WEVax Transportation ProgramThe WEVax Transportation Program offering free rides to vaccination clinics in the region has been extended until the end of September.