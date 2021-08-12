iHeartRadio

Collision at Lasalle Extension roundabout sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries

Photos from the scene appear to show a two-vehicle collision with traffic being redirected. No injuries have been reported at this time. Aug.12/21 (Amanda Harte/CTV News Northern Ontario)

The roadway is now open after a two-car collision at the Lasalle Extension roundabout rerouted traffic for a short time Thursday afternoon.

Sudbury police say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show a two-vehicle collision with traffic being redirected from the area. 
 

UPDATE - ROAD OPEN - LASALLE EXT - correction to original tweet, two vehicles involved. Both vehicles have been towed and the road is now open in both directions. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/gxvUA51JNO

— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) August 12, 2021

Greater Sudbury Fire Services could not be immediately reached for comment but Sudbury police reported the collision a short time later on their official twitter page.

