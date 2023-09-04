Collision between BC Transit bus and SUV at Victoria intersection caught on camera

Two people were taken to hospital after an SUV and a BC Transit bus collided in the middle of a busy intersection in Victoria.

The crash happened at Douglas and Bay streets just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for BC Transit told CTV News in an emailed statement.

The transportation operator said the bus was travelling north on Douglas Street when a vehicle travelling east on Bay Street struck it.

The incident was captured by a nearby security camera and posted to social media.

In the video, a black SUV is seen sideswiping the front of the bus, shattering its windshield. The SUV then collides head-on with a sedan that is stopped on Bay Street.

BC Transit said there were passengers on board during the crash, and two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported from the bus or other vehicles involved, according to the company.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it sent three ambulances to the scene and took two patients to hospital.

The bus was seriously damaged in the crash, particularly the front of its windshield, and there was lost service as a result, according to BC Transit.

“BC Transit thanks emergency services for their fast response,” the corporation wrote in the statement. “Safety is our top priority at BC Transit. We will assist the Victoria police in their investigation into the incident and we will also be conducting an internal investigation.”