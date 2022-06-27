iHeartRadio

Collision between motorcycle and police cruiser

(Source: OPP)

Non life-threating injuries are reported after a crash between a motorcycle and a police cruiser in Tillsonburg.

According to police, Lisgar Avenue is closed between Devonshire Avenue and VanNorman Drive for the investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There’s no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

