Collision between motorcycle and police cruiser in Tillsonburg

Non life-threating injuries are reported after a crash between a motorcycle and a police cruiser in Tillsonburg on Monday.

According to Oxford County OPP, the motorcycle driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The police officer was not injured.

Lisgar Avenue between Devonshire Avenue and VanNorman Drive was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

There’s no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

The West Region Traffic Incident Managment and Enforcement Team continues to investigate.

Police add that the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified by OPP, and has invoked its mandate. As a result, OPP will not be able to provide additional information at this time.