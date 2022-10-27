Collision between SUV, semi near Golden, B.C., kills 2

Two people are dead following a head-on crash between an SUV and a semi-truck midday Thursday near Golden, B.C.

The incident happened along Highway 95 S., near Schiesser Road, 17 kilometres south of Golden, according to the Golden-Field RCMP detachment.

Mounties say the SUV was headed north, and the semi south when they collided around noon.

The SUV lost control and ended up in the path of the semi, police say.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result.

Police say there were two people in each vehicle at the time – the occupants of the SUV both died, while the occupants of the semi were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The deceased are a man and a woman who had been visiting Canada, the RCMP say.

Mounties say it’s not yet clear why the SUV swerved, but that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.

In the aftermath of the collision, Highway 95 S. was closed to traffic from both directions until about 6 p.m. Thursday.