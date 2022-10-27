Collision between SUV, semi near Golden, B.C., kills 2
Two people are dead following a head-on crash between an SUV and a semi-truck midday Thursday near Golden, B.C.
The incident happened along Highway 95 S., near Schiesser Road, 17 kilometres south of Golden, according to the Golden-Field RCMP detachment.
Mounties say the SUV was headed north, and the semi south when they collided around noon.
The SUV lost control and ended up in the path of the semi, police say.
Both vehicles caught fire as a result.
Police say there were two people in each vehicle at the time – the occupants of the SUV both died, while the occupants of the semi were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The deceased are a man and a woman who had been visiting Canada, the RCMP say.
Mounties say it’s not yet clear why the SUV swerved, but that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.
In the aftermath of the collision, Highway 95 S. was closed to traffic from both directions until about 6 p.m. Thursday.
-
Group to hold performances at College BorealThe Sudbury Performance Group will soon be using the 400-seat performance centre at College Boreal for various acts, including comedy, musical and theatre.
-
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
-
Rocks thrown through Victoria window in apparent 'random attack,' police sayVictoria police say a woman was struck in the face by a rock thrown through her window by a stranger in the city Tuesday night.
-
'STEM Olympics' at Science Village Timmins tests students on the spotAll this week, Science Timmins has been hosting 'STEM Olympics,' an opportunity for students to challenge themselves with science, technology, engineering and mathematics problems.
-
Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for helpConcerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.
-
Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggestsDo you believe in ghosts? It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.
-
Maritime athletes help undefeated Canada reach quarterfinals at Rugby World CupUndefeated Canada are flying high as they get set to go head-to-head against their North American rivals for the second time in a week at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
-
Sudbury students carve hundreds of pumpkins in annual traditionStudents at Sudbury’s Algonquin Road Public School had a ‘gourd’ time carving pumpkins Friday leading up to the annual Spooktacular event.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years agoFriday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.