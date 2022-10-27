Collision between SUV, semi near Golden, B.C., kills 2
Two people are dead following a head-on crash between an SUV and a semi-truck midday Thursday near Golden, B.C.
The incident happened along Highway 95 S., near Schiesser Road, 17 kilometres south of Golden, according to the Golden-Field RCMP detachment.
Mounties say the SUV was headed north, and the semi south when they collided around noon.
The SUV lost control and ended up in the path of the semi, police say.
Both vehicles caught fire as a result.
Police say there were two people in each vehicle at the time – the occupants of the SUV both died, while the occupants of the semi were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The deceased are a man and a woman who had been visiting Canada, the RCMP say.
Mounties say it’s not yet clear why the SUV swerved, but that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.
In the aftermath of the collision, Highway 95 S. was closed to traffic from both directions until about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Suspect sought after woman followed, sexually assaulted in ScarborougToronto police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted twice in Scarborough earlier this week.
Police identify 27-year-old man fatally shot in Toronto's east endToronto police have identified the man shot and killed in the city's east end on Friday.
Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championshipsThe Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.
Human chain held along Halifax waterfront in support of IranLong lines of people stretched across the Halifax waterfront Saturday, including families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lending their voice to the calls for revolution in Iran.
Timmins Youth Wellness Hub opens its permanent locationThe Timmins Youth Wellness Hub hosted a couple of open houses this week to give people between the ages of twelve and twenty-five an opportunity to meet staff and tour the building.
'We still need more rain': Drought-related state of emergency remains for Sunshine CoastWater restrictions remain on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, even as a special weather statement due to rainfall is in effect for the area.
Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminalA man has died after being hit by a bus at the Dartmouth terminal, police confirmed Saturday.
Trudeau joins Ottawa residents for 'human chain' protest in support of the people of IranHundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to speak out against the country's repressive regime, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Annual Aberfoyle Farmer's Market comes to a close for 12th seasonThe vendors at the Aberfoyle Farmer's Market have closed shop following a slower season.