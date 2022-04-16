Lane reopened after Collision blocks Hwy. 17 Garden River

Ontario 511 reports Highway 17 at Garden River is now reopened.

However, it's also reported Hwy. 17 West at Mackay Road East - have a lane and shoulder blocked in the Montreal River area due to a disabled tractor trailer.

Earlier Story

A collision this morning has blocked a lane and shoulder of Hwy. 17B North at Garden River, according to a tweet by Ontario 511, an official twitter account of the Ministry of Transportation providing traveller information for Ontario's provincial highways.

The original tweet was posted at 7:39 am. There have been several updates to inform travellers the lane and shoulder remain closed at this time.