Collision closed Howard Avenue, Sunday

Windsor Police closed off the area of Howard Avenue northbound at Tecumseh Road due to a collision on Sunday July 24, 2022 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Howard Avenue northbound at Tecumseh Road was closed by police Sunday due to a collision.

The area was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.

More to come as details are released.

In reference to the earlier post, northbound lanes at Howard at Tecumseh Rd E are now open. Thank you for your patience. #YQGTraffic -17170

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) July 24, 2022
