Collision closes Cambridge Road

Waterloo regional police have closed a section of Franklin Boulevard as officers investigate a crash.

In a tweet posted at 4:30 p.m., police said Franklin Boulevard is closed between Savage Drive and Clyde Road.

Police have not yet released information on the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries.

