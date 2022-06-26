Highway 17 reopened after several hours

Update: Highway 17 has reopened in both directions following a collision Sunday afternoon.

According to Ontario 511 it closed shortly before 2 p.m. at Sand Bay Road at the Spanish River bridge.

Both lanes were closed until around 8 p.m. with cars lining the road for it to be reopened.

No further details have been released at this time.

Original:

The OPP is at the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Sand Bay Road at the Spanish River bridge.

According to the Ministry of Transportation's Ontario 511 twitter account.. it happened just before 2 o'clock.

In a tweet, police say Highway 17 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. They add no detour is available.