iHeartRadio

Collision closes Hwy. 11 in Englehart

Ontario Provincial Police are dealing with a serious collision in Hearst on Thursday evening. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening that a collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 573 and Highway 560.

"OPP on scene," police tweeted.

"Reopening time unknown. Lengthy closure expected."

A detour is available on Highway 573 and Highway 560 through Charlton.

12