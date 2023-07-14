Hwy. 11 reopens near Cochrane after lengthy closure

UPDATE:

Highway 11 reopened early Saturday morning following a collision Friday evening which closed the roadway between Highway 579 in Cochrane and Highway 655 in Driftwood.

Highway 11 between Highway 579 Cochrane and Highway 655 Driftwood: highway has reopened," police said in a tweet about 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Twitter account indicated all lanes were opened before 7 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 11 is closed Friday evening between Highway 579 in Cochrane and Highway 655 in Driftwood.

Few details are available, but the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the roadway is closed because of a collision.

“All lanes closed,” police said.

"Reopening time unknown," added police in a subsequent tweet.

"Lengthy closure expected."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.