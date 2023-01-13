iHeartRadio

Collision closes Hwy. 11 near Temiskaming Shores


Highway 11 is closed following a serious two-vehicle collision in Armstrong Township, near Temiskaming Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet Friday that all lanes of the highway have been closed.

The crash took place near Miller Road. A detour is in place, police said.

This story will be updated when more information comes available. 

