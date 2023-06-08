iHeartRadio

Collision closes Hwy. 17 in Iron Bridge


Road closure sign. (File Photo)

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that a collision has closed all lanes on Highway 17 in Iron Bridge.

The highway is closed between Melwel Road to Sunset Beach Road in Iron Bridge.

No word yet on the cause of the collision, how long the highway will be closed or about any detours.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

