Collision closes Hwy. 637 in Killarney

Highway 637 is closed Monday evening at Highway 69 in Killarney, south of Carlyle Lake.

Few details are available, but the Ministry of Transportation’s 511 Ontario Twitter account said the roadway is closed because of a collision.

“All lanes closed,” read the tweet.

“Nipissing West OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 637 (south of Carlyle Lake),” said the OPP, in a Facebook post shortly after 7:30 p.m.

“The highway will be closed in both directions during the investigation.”

The OPP first acknowledged the closured by ‘retweeting’ the ministry just before 5 p.m.

The ministry does not list any detours at this time.

“Collision on Highway 637 both directions at Highway 69, Killarney,” said the Ontario 511 map, just before 6 p.m.

Police have not released details about the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

CTV News has reached out to the OPP for further comment – inquiries have not yet been returned.

Check back to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca for updates on this developing story.