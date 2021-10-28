Collision closes Kings Road in North Dumfries

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Kings Road in North Dumfries.

Police tweeted about the collision around 8:30 p.m.

According to the tweet, Kings Road at Roseville Road and Reichert Drive at New Dundee Road in Kitchener were closed while police investigated.

Utility company Energy+ tweeted that a crash in the area involved a car hitting a hydro pole, knocking out electricity to 247 customers.

Power has since been restored.

ROAD CLOSURE:



Collision on Kings Road in North Dumfries. Kings Road at Roseville Road, and Reichert Drive at New Dundee Road in Kitchener are closed for the investigation.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/aK64GjypgK