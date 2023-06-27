iHeartRadio

Highway 11 reopened near North Bay following fatal crash


A collision south of North Bay on Tuesday evening closed all northbound lanes on Highway 11 between Highway 534 in Powassan and Highway 654 in Callander for several hours, Ontario Provincial Poilice said.

The two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver, a 91-year-old from South River.

Two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other driver and a passenger.

