Collision closes portion of Ron McNeil Line near St. Thomas

image.jpg

A portion of Ron McNeil Line is closed following a crash Thursday morning just outside St. Thomas.

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m. between Highbury Avenue and Yarmouth Centre Road.

There are unconfirmed reports of injuries in the collision, but it is unclear how many vehicles and people may be involved.

CTV News has reached out to the OPP for comment.

This is a developing story, more to come…

