Collision closes roads in Brant County

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a portion of two roadways just west of Brantford due to a crash.

In a series of tweets posted Friday just before 5 p.m., OPP said Golf Links Road is closed between Bishopsgate Road and East Quarter Townline Road.

Maple Ave North between Third Concession and Fifth Concession has also been closed.

Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.

