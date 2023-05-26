Collision closes roads in Brant County
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a portion of two roadways just west of Brantford due to a crash.
In a series of tweets posted Friday just before 5 p.m., OPP said Golf Links Road is closed between Bishopsgate Road and East Quarter Townline Road.
Maple Ave North between Third Concession and Fifth Concession has also been closed.
Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if anyone was injured.
This story will be updated.
COLLISION: Golf Links Rd / #BrantCounty Rd 21 west of #Brantford: the road is closed in both directions between Bishopsgate Rd/County Rd 16 and Maple Ave North following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/FztxrJg2dR— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) May 26, 2023
