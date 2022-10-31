Collision closes section of Commissioners Road East: LaSalle police

A section of Commissioners Road East in LaSalle is closed due to collision in the area.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road around 3:20 p.m.

The road has been closed in both directions between Pond Mills Road and Deveron Crescent.

Police say it is not yet known if there were injuries.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

#TRAFFIC Emergency crews are on scene of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Commissioners Road E and Pond Mills Road. Unknown injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UcmFYsRYw4