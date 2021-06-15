Collision closes section of Hwy. 11

The Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon that Highway 11 between Smooth Rock Falls and Cochrane is closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

"OPP will provide further details when they become available," police said in a tweet.

In a post to social media, Hydro One said "We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees lost their life after being struck by a vehicle in the Driftwood area today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues. We're doing everything we can to support those affected by this tragic loss."

Police have not released any details regarding the crash, including if there were any fatalities.