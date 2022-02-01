iHeartRadio

Collision closes Walford Road in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening a collision has closed Walford Road.

The road is closed at Ramsey View Court, police said in a tweet.

"GSPS is on scene of a collision at this location and has closed down the roadway," the tweet said.

"Please avoid this area and find an alternate route until further notice."

No word yet on any injuries related to the collision. This story will be updated as more information comes available.

