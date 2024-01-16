Collision forced lane closures along Highway 400 in Bradford
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Commuters heading north on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon had to contend with lane closures following a collision in Bradford.
Provincial police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes between Highway 88 and 89.
All lanes heading north were temporarily closed.
The area has since reopened.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
