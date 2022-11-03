Collision in Guelph leads to road closures
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted Thursday morning that Whitelaw Road in Guelph is closed between Wellington Road 124 and Niska Road.The closure comes following an early morning collision.
Details are limited about the crash but according to the tweet, which was posted around 3 a.m., Sideroad 10 North is also closed between Niska Road and Laird Road.
There is another closure on Niska road between Pioneer Trail and Sideroad 10 North. OPP are still on scene of the crash.
COLLISION: Whitelaw Rd/Niska Rd #Guelph: intersection is closed following a collision. Whitelaw Rd closed between Wellington Rd 124 and Niska Rd; Sideroad 10 N is closed between Niska Rd and Laird Rd; Niska Rd is closed between Pioneer Trail and Sideroad 10 N. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/ufSuW0wsgV— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 3, 2022
-
Durham police arrest 10 people for allegedly purchasing sex from minorsTen people are facing more than 30 charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into purchasing sexual services from minors in Durham Region.
-
Reminder to check Halloween candy issued by Alta. RCMP after 'suspicious' substance foundRocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating whether an unidentifiable substance found in Halloween candy is a criminal offence.
-
N.S. Mountie heard 'Help me' and pulled hunter from muddy hole off rural trailA Mountie who managed to rescue a hunter stuck in a muddy hole at the side of a rural Nova Scotia trail is describing how the incident might have ended tragically.
-
Eastern Ontario trick-or-treater returns lost ringA Hawkesbury, Ont. trick-or-treater returned a ring she found in her Halloween candy to its rightful owner.
-
Increase in respiratory illnesses prompts message from local health leadersWindsor-Essex health leaders are encouraging residents to get vaccinated after an increase in respiratory illnesses in the region.
-
Driver charged after officers hear revving engine in Barrie parking lotPolice in Barrie charged an 18-year-old driver after officers said they heard "something that immediately redirected their attention."
-
Perth County resident out $28K after fraudulent money transferA Perth County resident is out $28,000 after falling victim to alleged fraud. Police started an investigation on Oct. 27 after getting a call from a person who reported being a victim of fraud between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.
-
Wasaga Beach road closed for fatal collision investigationA section of River Road West in Wasaga Beach is closed following a collision Thursday.
-
'Take some concrete action': Lions Place residents pushing to keep building as a non-profitResidents of Lions Place – a downtown Winnipeg building – are continuing their push to keep the housing complex as a non-profit.