Collision in Guelph leads to road closures

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted Thursday morning that Whitelaw Road in Guelph is closed between Wellington Road 124 and Niska Road.The closure comes following an early morning collision.

Details are limited about the crash but according to the tweet, which was posted around 3 a.m., Sideroad 10 North is also closed between Niska Road and Laird Road.

There is another closure on Niska road between Pioneer Trail and Sideroad 10 North. OPP are still on scene of the crash.

