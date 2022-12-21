Driver charged with 'No Clear View to Front' after collision in Innisfil
A collision in Innisfil Wednesday prompted a reminder from police to ensure vehicle windshields are clear of ice and fog before hitting the roads.
Police say "some ice and fog" was still visible on the car's windshield 30 minutes after it collided with another vehicle.
They say no one was injured.
Officers charged the driver with 'No Clear View to Front' under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.
- Barrie driver stopped for clearing only a small patch of snow from rear window
- Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
This type of charge means the motorist was driving with a windshield that was obstructed by ice, fog, or other debris, making it difficult to see out of the front of the car.
For foggy windshields, use the defroster, wipers to clear it, or a commercial de-icer spray.
Keeping a scraper or brush handy is also a good idea to clear off any ice or snow that accumulates while driving.
