Collision in Mississauga sends motorcyclist to hospital

A 29-year-old man is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Peel police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Tacc Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

Police later said his condition has improved and his injuries are considered life-altering.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

