Collision in north London sends one to hospital

One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in northwest London on Sunday morning.

An SUV and a sedan collided at the intersection of Wonderland Road North and Gainsborough Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

The driver of the SUV was removed from the vehicle by paramedics and was taken to hospital.

The severity of injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.