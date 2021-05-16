17-year-old in custody following collision in Vaughan, Ont. that sent three to hospital

A 17-year-old driver is in custody after three people were injured in a collision in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday.

It happened on Athabasca Drive, just off Dufferin Street north of Teston Road.

At least five ambulances responded to the call, including one supervisor and two special response teams, York Paramedics told CP24.

Two patients were transported to a local hospital and one was rushed to a trauma centre following the incident.

The details leading up to the collision are unclear.

York Regional Police say that a 17-year-old male has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

No other information has been released about the injured parties.