Collision in west London, Ont. sends one person to hospital

Two car crash on Commissioners West between Westmount Drive and Nottinghill Road in London, Ont. on Aug. 19, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

A two-car crash shut down a portion of Commissioners Road West, west of Wonderland Road Thursday afternoon.

One person, witnesses report was a senior female, was taken to hospital after two cars collided around 3:30 pm.

One of the cars, red in colour, suffered heavy damage to its driver-side. It also lost a rear passenger wheel during the collision.

A relative of the driver of that vehicle, who attended the scene, says his family member was uninjured.

The other vehicle, a blue crossover, sustained less damage but ended up on the front lawn of a neighbouring home.

London police, fire and EMS officials attended the scene.

