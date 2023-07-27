iHeartRadio

Collision investigation underway in Kitchener


A car can be seen on its roof following a collision in Kitchener. (Brandon Guitar/CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are on scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener.

In a tweet posted around 1:45 p.m., police said Wabanaki Drive is closed between Goodrich Drive and Wilson Avenue.

Police did not say if there were any injuries as a result from the crash.

Police did not say how long the road would be closed for.

