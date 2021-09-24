Collision involving a motor vehicle and hydro pole closes down Gore Road

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a hydro pole around midday on Friday.

Gore Road was closed in both directions between Firestone Boulevard and Braesyde Avenue.

London Hydro was called in to assist.

The public was being asked to avoid the area.

London police were expecting the roadway to reopen no later than 6 p.m.

#UPDATE Gore Road will remain closed in both directions until between 4 - 6 p.m. @LondonHydro are on scene. We continue to ask members of the public to find an alternate route and remain out of the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/lJyyShGZ51

#TRAFFIC Emergency crews are responding to the area of Gore Road near Firestone Boulevard in relation to a motor vehicle collision involving a hydro pole. Gore Road is closed in both directions between Firestone Boulevard and Braesyde Avenue. Please avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/ONU28zdYjG