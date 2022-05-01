Collision involving a motorcycle near Carleton Place

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Carleton Place.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 near Mississippi Road Sunday afternoon.

Carleton Place Fire Chief Pascal Meunier tells CTV News Ottawa the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Meunier says the victim was airlifted to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

Hwy 7 is closed near Mississippi Rd. #carletonplace please expect delays pic.twitter.com/jgVAmvqrjL