Collision involving a motorcycle near Carleton Place
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Carleton Place.
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 near Mississippi Road Sunday afternoon.
Carleton Place Fire Chief Pascal Meunier tells CTV News Ottawa the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Meunier says the victim was airlifted to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.
Hwy 7 is closed near Mississippi Rd. #carletonplace please expect delays pic.twitter.com/jgVAmvqrjL— Pascal Meunier (@ChiefMeunier) May 1, 2022
