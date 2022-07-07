iHeartRadio

Collision involving car and dump truck near Shelburne sends one person to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police road closed - File Image. (CTV News)

One person has been injured in a collision west of Shelburne Thursday afternoon.

Dufferin provincial police say the crash involving a car and dump truck happened on the 2nd Line.

Police closed the road from Highway 89 to County Road 17 for the investigation and cleanup.

It has since reopened.

OPP says the individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

12